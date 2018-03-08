Footage shows Bozwana 'alive' long after his death
The defence in the trial of four men accused of killing North West tycoon Wandile Bozwana has questioned the accuracy of the time depicted on footage documenting the deceased's movements before he was attacked with his lover.
The time on the footage of the salon Bozwana and his lover Mpho Baloyi visited at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on that fateful day has come under scrutiny.
The footage recorded the visit to the salon as having taken place after 21.40pm on October 2 2015, more than six hours after Bozwana was killed.
The recorded time of the attack on the duo as they stopped at a traffic light on the Garsfontein off-ramp of the N1 in Pretoria was around 14.45pm.
Taxi bosses Sipho Patrick Hudla, 34, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 40, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 36, - who are in custody - and Pretoria businessman Reginald Mathibela, who is out on R50 000 bail, have pleaded not guilty to Bozwana's murder and the attempted murder of Baloyi.
Defence lawyer Advocate JP Marais asked how Bozwana could have appeared to be paying at the salon at 21.40pm when he was already dead.
"The footage depicts something that happened approximately six hours after the deceased was shot.
"How is that possible?"
Marais was cross-examining state witness and police senior forensic analyst Captain Ludumo Gqotso, who analysed the footage and compiled a report identifying the suspects.
"The time settings could be wrong. This could also be as a result of a power failure," Gqotso replied.
Baloyi, who was also Bozwana's business partner, has also disputed the time on the footage, saying she and Bozwana were at the salon at around 11am.
The state has applied for the footage to be admitted as evidence as it intends using it to prove the accused followed the victims around before they ultimately attacked them.
Bozwana and Baloyi had stopped at the traffic light when a BMW M3 pulled up next to them and a man got out and opened fire.
Bozwana , 43, who died later at Unitas Hospital in Pretoria, was hit at least nine times. Baloyi was hit twice.
The case continues.