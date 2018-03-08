Footage shows Bozwana 'alive' long after his death

The defence in the trial of four men accused of killing North West tycoon Wandile Bozwana has questioned the accuracy of the time depicted on footage documenting the deceased's movements before he was attacked with his lover.

The time on the footage of the salon Bozwana and his lover Mpho Baloyi visited at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on that fateful day has come under scrutiny.

The footage recorded the visit to the salon as having taken place after 21.40pm on October 2 2015, more than six hours after Bozwana was killed.

The recorded time of the attack on the duo as they stopped at a traffic light on the Garsfontein off-ramp of the N1 in Pretoria was around 14.45pm.

Taxi bosses Sipho Patrick Hudla, 34, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 40, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 36, - who are in custody - and Pretoria businessman Reginald Mathibela, who is out on R50 000 bail, have pleaded not guilty to Bozwana's murder and the attempted murder of Baloyi.

Defence lawyer Advocate JP Marais asked how Bozwana could have appeared to be paying at the salon at 21.40pm when he was already dead.