Tom Moyane’s high court application to have his axing overtuned dismissed

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed Tom Moyane’s application to have his axing as SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner overturned.

Moyane had also asked that court to prevent the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent from submitting a final report on its work to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The application was dismissed with the costs of two counsels.

During Moyane’s four-year tenure, the hole in revenue collection grew to R100bn, which the Nugent inquiry heard could not only be attributed to economic factors, but also to a decline in Sars’s capacity to collect taxes and a decrease in taxpayer compliance.

marriann@businesslive.co.za