Moyane not entitled to lead Sars — Ramaphosa

Tom Moyane is not entitled to lead the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and is conflating his own personal interests with those of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his affidavit responding to the axed commissioner’s court challenge of his decision to remove him.

Ramaphosa also dismissed his predecessor’s intervention in the case, describing former president Jacob Zuma’s affidavit in support of Moyane as "irrelevant".

He said he had completely lost confidence in Moyane, who had "shown no respect" for his office.

The legal battle between Ramaphosa and Moyane is set to reach a climax when arguments are heard at the High Court in Pretoria next week, with the president revealing in his court papers that he is poised to appoint a new commissioner before receiving the final report from the commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

The inquiry — conceived of by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba — was set up after Zuma resigned in February.