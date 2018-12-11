Driver and passenger burnt as MyCiti bus is petrol bombed in Cape Town.

The driver of a MyCiti bus was seriously injured when his vehicle was petrol bombed in Woodstock‚ Cape Town‚ said the city's fire and rescue service on Tuesday.

Spokesman Theo Layne said two fire engines and one rescue vehicle were dispatched to the burning bus just before 10pm on Monday.

"The driver sustained serious injuries‚" said Layne.

A passenger in the bus was also burnt. Both patients were treated at the scene.