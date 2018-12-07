The eThekwini municipality has been forced to cancel the opening of several tenders for various municipal services after a disgruntled group vandalised its supply chain management tender boxes on Friday.

City manager Sipho Nzuza condemned the incident which saw the group seize "important and confidential" documents from the boxes at the engineering building in central Durban and litter the streets with them.

"This incident is completely uncalled for and we are identifying the culprits‚" said Nzuza.

The municipality had opened a case with the police‚ who will view CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Andre Peterson‚ head of the supply chain management unit‚ said the opening of some tenders would be cancelled.

"This incident has hindered our processes and timelines. We call on people to meet us if they are facing any challenges or if they need assistance."