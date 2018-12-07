Durban upgrade projects delayed as vandals destroy tender boxes‚ steal documents
The eThekwini municipality has been forced to cancel the opening of several tenders for various municipal services after a disgruntled group vandalised its supply chain management tender boxes on Friday.
City manager Sipho Nzuza condemned the incident which saw the group seize "important and confidential" documents from the boxes at the engineering building in central Durban and litter the streets with them.
"This incident is completely uncalled for and we are identifying the culprits‚" said Nzuza.
The municipality had opened a case with the police‚ who will view CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
Andre Peterson‚ head of the supply chain management unit‚ said the opening of some tenders would be cancelled.
"This incident has hindered our processes and timelines. We call on people to meet us if they are facing any challenges or if they need assistance."
The affected tenders are:
• Maintenance and repair of medium-voltage and low-voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9611A
• Maintenance and repair of medium-voltage and low-voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9611B
• Clearance and eradication of vegetation in close proximity to MV/LV overhead lines and substations up to and including 11000V E.9614
• Maintenance and repair of medium and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9637A
• Maintenance and repair of medium and low voltage substation and medium and low voltage overhead and underground mains for MV/LV operations E.9637B
• Distribution of Ezasegagasini Metro newspaper. 1A-004
• Appointment of a PR and marketing agency to professionally design the new logo and the accompanying manual for application thereof. 1A-041
• Expression of interest for a panel of service providers for the supply‚ hire‚ delivery‚ installation and operation of marquee‚ sound‚ stage‚ catering and various other related equipment as per the scope for the mayoral parlour programmes. 1A.38170
• Request for proposals – appointment of a service provider to conduct public transport surveys along the C3 corridor of the Integrated Rapid Transport Network in eThekwini Metro known as Go Durban! 1T.39101
• Completion of Wande Cele Road and Maurice Gumede Drive sidewalk in Wards 93 and 86. 7R-41054
• Construction of sidewalks on MR 431 in Georgedale area‚ Ward 5. 3R-40810
• Rehabilitation of soccer field‚ the combination courts and stormwater reticulation at Ntuzuma G sportsfield‚ Zimnene Road‚ ward 42. 4V38307
• Appointment of a professional service provider to undertake NQF level 2 Assistant Chef Skills Training Programme. 1Z.066
• Eastbury Drive Trunk sewer upgrades (Marshall Drive). WS.7116
• Solid waste management in Durban Central Business District Zone 1 Wards 28 and 32. WS.7084
• Solid waste management in Durban Beachfront. Wards 26 and 27. WS.7085.