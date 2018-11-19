Zingiswa Losi to save ailing Cosatu

The 43-year-old works seven days a week. "That is why any break I get, I do my best to rest and be with my children."

Losi, who comes across as confident when she speaks, says she learnt to be a tough cookie during her Congress of South African Students days where she was the only female leader at the time.

She says although she was an additional member at Cosas, she worked tirelessly to push for a balanced ratio of teacher to pupil in classrooms.

"I remember in 1995 after I had left Cosas, I continued to work with them in ensuring that it wins on the struggle of teacher-pupil ratio.

"I also worked hard in ending one infrastructure shared by two schools."

When she started formal employment, she was surrounded by men.

She recalls when she was employed at the South African Air Force base in Bloemfontein, Free State, that she was the only African female working among Afrikaner men.

She says her colleagues told her Madiba was not welcomed in their town.

"Mandela is your president not ours," she was told.

Losi then moved to work for Ford plant in Port Elizabeth and became a National Union of Metalworker of South Africa's shopsteward, that is how she rose through the ranks.