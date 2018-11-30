Trade union federation Cosatu has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign a recommended increase for public office bearers which would see him receive a 4% salary increase.

Cosatu's central executive committee (CEC) met this week and has called on the president to refuse to sign a recommendation by the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers that all politicians and public office bearers be given a 4% salary hike.

“This is unacceptable when millions of South Africans are facing a Black Christmas. Many families are struggling with the cost of living‚ thousands are losing their jobs everyday and the economy is on its knees because of the decisions of the political office bearers‚” Cosatu said in a statement on Thursday.

If the increase is acceded to‚ ministers‚ members of the judiciary‚ mayors and traditional leaders‚ among others will all receive a 4% salary increase.

This would take Ramaphosa’s salary from R2‚989‚845 to R3‚109‚439 a year.

The commission recommendation is for the 2018-2019 financial year and‚ if approved‚ would have to be back paid from April.

These pending increases are expected to put a strain on the already struggling fiscus at a time when government has complained of an unsustainable public-sector wage bill that amounts to more than R587bn.