Shacks built in Cape Town CBD to protest sale of vacant land.

A handful of protesters erected shacks in Cape Town's CBD yesterday and called on the City of Cape Town to overhaul its social housing policy to allow the poor to live in the city.

The protesters, who built 11 shacks on an empty plot controversially sold by the city to developer Growthpoint, said they had occupied the land to show their unhappiness about the sale. Site B, which was sold in 2016 for R86.5m, is the subject of a city forensic investigation following complaints that the auction was botched.

A joint statement by Reclaim the City, the Social Justice Coalition and the #UniteBehind civil society coalition said they had built the shacks to "reclaim" Site B. "Public land should never be sold in a housing crisis - and if it is, then the money should be used for basic services or affordable housing for poor and working-class people."

Bevil Lucas from Reclaim the City, who lives at the old Woodstock Hospital building that has been occupied by activists said the shacks were a symbolic way of expressing unhappiness about the land sale.

He said it was a shame that many poor people who worked in the city centre, including construction workers, could not enjoy the fruits of their labour.