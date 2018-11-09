There was a lack of oxygen in the ward‚ Mokoena had just been told – and less than 24 hours after the child was born‚ she was dead.

Mokoena‚ a 21-year-old first-time mom‚ was excited after the successful natural delivery of her child on Sunday. The excitement of her baby girl was all the greater seeing that she gave birth after seven months of pregnancy.

“As I was holding her‚ the colour of her skin started changing‚ especially the legs and hands. They started going blue or grey‚” Mokoena told this publication.

Her child was one of two infants who died in the hospital’s facility‚ amid allegations that the causes of death were a lack of oxygen. The provincial health department has ordered the hospital to explain what happened.

“I was frightened‚” Mokoena said of that harrowing day. “I didn’t know what was happening. A nurse rushed to take the baby and we were kicked out of the ward.”

Mokoena said they were removed after sirens started blaring. “We didn’t know what was happening; we just went out as per the instructions.”