ANC to host dialogue for Brics governing parties in Tshwane
The ANC will on Tuesday host hundreds of delegates from governing parties within Brics to discuss solutions to economic and political challenges in each country.
According to Lindiwe Zulu‚ who was speaking at Luthuli House on Monday‚ the Brics political parties plus dialogue will bring together 200 delegates from Brics member states and other fraternal parties from the continent.
“The Brics dialogue will explore common approaches to address economic and political challenges‚ as well as potential threats that confront Brics member states‚" said Zulu.
"The ANC sees this programme as part of promoting‚ advancing and strengthening multilateralism ... It is envisaged that the dialogue will reach an agreement encapsulated in the Johannesburg Declaration.”
She was speaking in her capacity as the party’s chairperson of the international relations subcommittee.
The dialogue is to be held from December 4 to 6 at the Sheraton Hotel in Tshwane.