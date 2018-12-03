“The Brics dialogue will explore common approaches to address economic and political challenges‚ as well as potential threats that confront Brics member states‚" said Zulu.

"The ANC sees this programme as part of promoting‚ advancing and strengthening multilateralism ... It is envisaged that the dialogue will reach an agreement encapsulated in the Johannesburg Declaration.”

She was speaking in her capacity as the party’s chairperson of the international relations subcommittee.

The dialogue is to be held from December 4 to 6 at the Sheraton Hotel in Tshwane.