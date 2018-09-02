President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is being "recalibrated in many ways" to be attractive to local and international investors in a bid to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his address to a breakfast meeting with SA business leaders on Sunday in the Chinese capital city of Beijing‚ where he kicks off a state visit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping was in SA in June on a similar visit ahead of the recent Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and South Africa (Brics) summit.

Ramaphosa said his government needed to provide not just "policy certainty but policy consistency" to investors to attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

"We're recalibrating in many ways‚ we're sharpening our messages to enhance investment to come our way‚" said Ramaphosa.

"One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on.

“We're working through that‚ we're working through all the issues that have been raised with us‚ to make sure that we do have not only policy certainty but policy consistency. This is something has slipped through our fingers in the past few years where we have lost our shine‚ but we're regaining that shine."