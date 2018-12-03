Body too decomposed to determine if teacher was raped before being killed - pathologist

The forensic pathologist who was called to testify in a murder trial of a North West teacher said it was difficult to determine whether or not the woman died a violent death.

The court had asked Cuban forensic pathologist Dr Antonio Anchonfok Lee if he had found anything on the body of Thulisile Ngwenya that showed whether she was raped before being murdered.

“When the body is decomposed, it is difficult to prove the different alterations in the body. I put the cause of death as ‘undetermined’ because I did not find enough evidence [to prove if she was first raped before being killed],” he said.