Drotské still in ICU but 'doing much better', says brother

Former springbok hooker Naka Drotské will spend the next week in isolation in a private hospital in Pretoria but is said to be doing much better, his brother Tinus told the Sunday Times on Saturday.

Drotské was shot three times during a robbery on Thursday night at Tinus's smallholding in Kameeldrift in Pretoria.

He was with former Springbok and Cheetahs teammate Os du Randt, Tinus and Tinus’s three children when four men barged into the house at 9.15pm.

“He’s doing much better this morning but he’s still in the intensive care unit and they’ve put him in isolation so that he can’t attract bacteria,” Tinus said.