Two questioned after Springbok Naka Drotské is shot three times
Two people are being questioned in connection with the shooting of former Springbok rugby player Naka Drotské on Thursday evening in Pretoria.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said on Friday that the pair had not been arrested‚ but they were being questioned.
Naka’s brother Tinus told Naka’s wife Marzanne that Naka “saved my children’s lives” during the shooting incident.
The Springbok was shot three times during a robbery at Tinus Drotské’s smallholding in Kameeldrift on the northeastern outskirts of the capital.
Naka Drotské‚ former Springbok and Cheetahs teammate Os du Randt‚ Tinus Drotské and Tinus’s three children were together when four men barged into the house at 9.15pm.
“Naka jumped up and stormed them‚ and then they shot him three times‚ and then they luckily fled. The children‚ no-one else was harmed‚” Tinus Drotské told Marzanne.
Naka Drotské‚ 47‚ who played 26 Tests for the Springboks and was part of the team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup‚ was shot in the right side of his chest‚ stomach and right arm.
Du Randt raced Drotské to hospital‚ but veered off the road‚ causing two tyres to burst. Luckily two men stopped‚ helped them into their vehicle and drove them to to the Montana Hospital in Pretoria.
“They are trying to stabilise him. He lost an awful lot of blood… They will have to fix his right elbow because everything there is fractured‚” Marzanne said.
Cheetahs MD Harold Verster said he spoke to Du Randt‚ who told him that "it was very traumatic‚ it was like war‚ shots all around them".
Makhubele said the police were investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted robbery.