The Springbok was shot three times during a robbery at Tinus Drotské’s smallholding in Kameeldrift on the northeastern outskirts of the capital.

Naka Drotské‚ former Springbok and Cheetahs teammate Os du Randt‚ Tinus Drotské and Tinus’s three children were together when four men barged into the house at 9.15pm.

“Naka jumped up and stormed them‚ and then they shot him three times‚ and then they luckily fled. The children‚ no-one else was harmed‚” Tinus Drotské told Marzanne.

Naka Drotské‚ 47‚ who played 26 Tests for the Springboks and was part of the team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup‚ was shot in the right side of his chest‚ stomach and right arm.

Du Randt raced Drotské to hospital‚ but veered off the road‚ causing two tyres to burst. Luckily two men stopped‚ helped them into their vehicle and drove them to to the Montana Hospital in Pretoria.