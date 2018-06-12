Ten people will appear in courts around Limpopo for various crimes‚ including escaping from lawful custody‚ business robberies to possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions in Limpopo.

“In the Thohoyandou Policing area‚ two suspects were arrested‚ one of them being a sought fugitive who has been on the run since May 30 after escaping from lawful custody while attending court for charges ranging from murder‚ burglary residence‚ business robberies to car hijacking and another suspect was arrested for murder‚” the police said in a statement.

In Lephalale‚ four suspects aged between 25 and 31 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen Vodacom Tower batteries. The police recovered 12 Vodacom Tower batteries with an estimated value of R420‚000.