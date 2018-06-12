South Africa

Murder suspected arrested in Limpopo after several days on the run

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 12 June 2018 - 07:25
Murder suspected arrested in Limpopo after several days on the run.
Image: 123rf/Lucian Coman

Ten people will appear in courts around Limpopo for various crimes‚ including escaping from lawful custody‚ business robberies to possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions in Limpopo.

“In the Thohoyandou Policing area‚ two suspects were arrested‚ one of them being a sought fugitive who has been on the run since May 30 after escaping from lawful custody while attending court for charges ranging from murder‚ burglary residence‚ business robberies to car hijacking and another suspect was arrested for murder‚” the police said in a statement.

In Lephalale‚ four suspects aged between 25 and 31 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen Vodacom Tower batteries. The police recovered 12 Vodacom Tower batteries with an estimated value of R420‚000.

“Meanwhile in the Tzaneen Cluster‚ members of the Tzaneen Cluster Crime Intelligence and the Cluster Task Team conducted a joint operation Cease fire at Mamphakhathi village in the Bolobedu Policing area‚ where two suspects aged 27 and 36 were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions and suspected stolen properties.

“The following items were recovered: one firearm‚ one magazine and 15 live ammunitions‚ camouflage uniform and a big knife.”

The suspects‚ according to the police‚ may also be linked to a series of crimes in and around the Tzaneen cluster. In the Seshego cluster‚ two suspects aged 43 and 44‚ who were wanted for a series of business robberies in and around the Seshego cluster‚ were arrested. The police recovered a suspected stolen vehicle.

“The arrested suspects during these operations will appear before different Magistrate Courts throughout the Province soon.”

