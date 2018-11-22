The Hawks and crime intelligence operatives thwarted an attack on an armoured cash-in-transit truck travelling through QwaQwa in the Free State on Thursday.

Officers tracking the gang became embroiled in a dramatic shootout with the gang which saw one of the gunmen killed and five others arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said their operatives‚ augmented by Free State police‚ had been following the gang as they moved through the province.