Residents recall how cash van heist happened

Lerato Ngubeni was rudely woken up by a loud bang outside her house, followed by gunshots and a massive explosion.

Ngubeni, whose house on Madia Street in Katlehong is located few metres from the scene of Saturday's brazen cash-in-transit heist, was left with cracked and shattered windows. Yesterday Ngubeni was counting her blessings but also the cost of the damage left on her home.

The mother of two described frightening scenes of the heist that left a cash van guard injured after a shootout with a group of armed robbers.

"At first I thought it was taxi drivers fighting with each other, but saw the money truck parked next to my yard.

"At the time, a white Mercedes-Benz had already crashed into the truck."

Witnesses told Sowetan yesterday that a large group of armed robbers ambushed cash van and blew it up with explosives that left it on fire minutes after they left.

The criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident came four days after police minister Bheki Cele said police had made great strides in curbing cash-in-transit heists.

Last week Cele said between April 1 and November 4 this year, 118 cash-in-transit heists had been recorded across the country.

In the same period last year, 184 cases were reported - indicating a decrease in the number of heists this year.

He said 237 people had been arrested in connection with heists and that 92 vehicles used in robberies were recovered, along with 1402 rounds of ammunition.

But for Ngubeni the figures were cold comfort.

She explained how she ran back to her house to hide after initially going outside to investigate the cause of the loud bang that felt like a crash.