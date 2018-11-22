Des van Rooyen can't differentiate between his staff‚ state capture inquiry told

When Des van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister he could not tell the difference between the man he was appointing to be his advisor and the one who was to be his chief of staff.

This was revealed by former national treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile as he detailed some of the very unusual events that took place just before and after Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma.

Fuzile told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that he had met Van Rooyen and the two gentlemen whom he had appointed as chief of staff and advisor at the Treasury offices after Van Rooyen was sworn in as finance minister in December 2015.

“At one stage‚ he pointed at Mohamed Bobat as chief of staff and Bobat replied ‘no I’m the advisor‚ chief of staff is this one’‚” he said.