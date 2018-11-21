WIN: Tickets to the Gin Affair

Summer is nearly here.

And what better way to celebrate the coming holidays then by sipping on some of your favourite beverage?

You can do just that with the Wade Bales Cap Classique & Gin Affair, happening at the Southern Sun, Hyde Park Rooftop Terrace Bar, Johannesburg, this weekend (November 24 and 25).

With a selection of champagne and gin available you can while away the afternoon with drink in hand.

There’ll be more than 50 different crafts and international gin brands available to taste and local experts and producers to quizz.

“We want to showcase the best South Africa has to offer alongside world class international brands.” Wade Bales said in a statement.

Tickets are R350 each and can be bought through QUICKET.

NB please specify which day you would like to attend the festival (Saturday November 24 or Sunday November 25) you can only attend one day.