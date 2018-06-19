Electricity meter 'fiddle' lands man in court for alleged R180m fraud.

A man who masqueraded as an Eskom employee installing devices to “reduce electricity consumption” appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding a municipality out of R180-million.

The man offered his services in the Eastern Cape but instead of installing a device‚ allegedly tampered with existing electricity meters.

“For almost three years [he] claimed to be working for Eskom and Buffalo City Metropolitan municipality and alleged he was installing a device which reduces electricity consumption‚” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwane Mulaudzi.

“It transpired that he allegedly did not install a device‚ but rather tampered with electricity meters. Consequently‚ the municipality lost approximately R180-million as a result of this alleged crime.”