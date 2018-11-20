The world is watching state capture inquiry‚ says German president

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the international community is closely monitoring developments at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Steinmeier said his country regarded the state capture commission of inquiry as "an important signal" of how seriously South Africa was tackling corruption.

Steinmeier added that there was renewed interest in South Africa as an investment destination following years of waning trust between the previous administration under then-president Jacob Zuma and international investors.

"We're visiting you at a time when interest in SA is awakening again. We're following the new developments in SA with great interest.

"We're following your new policies‚ your efforts to strengthen the independence of the judiciary by creating transparency; also your efforts to fight corruption.

"We're following very closely the governmental institutions' efforts [to fight] what is called state capture in SA. They are a very important signal to the international community‚ it's a signal that is very well received in Germany‚" said Steinmeier.