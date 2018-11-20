Soweto cop arrested on rape charge

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a constable for threatening and allegedly raping his girlfriend after she attempted to break up with him.

“It is alleged the victim went to the suspect's home with the intention of breaking up with him. The suspect then threatened the victim and raped her‚” IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said on Tuesday.

The policeman was arrested on Monday following a preliminary investigation.