Soweto cop arrested on rape charge

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 20 November 2018 - 17:58
IPID arrested a Soweto constable for threatening and allegedly raping his girlfriend.
Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a constable for threatening and allegedly raping his girlfriend after she attempted to break up with him.

“It is alleged the victim went to the suspect's home with the intention of breaking up with him. The suspect then threatened the victim and raped her‚” IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said on Tuesday.

The policeman was arrested on Monday following a preliminary investigation.

“The victim alleges that this was not the first time she was raped by the suspect‚ who also threatened her with violence‚” added Dlamini.

The constable in question is based at Dobsonville Visible Policing‚ in Soweto.

“The victim was taken to a medical practitioner for examination‚” he said.

Dlamini said the suspect will appear at the Dobsonville Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.

