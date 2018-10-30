Merkel looks to Africa to cement a legacy shaped by migration

German chancellor Angela Merkel hosted African leaders on Tuesday, pledging a new development fund to tackle underdevelopment on the continent that has helped to spur mass migration, shaping the later years of her long premiership.

Merkel announced on Monday she would retire from politics by 2021, sending shockwaves across Europe and starting a race to succeed her.

She needs the 'Compact with Africa' summit to show that progress has been made in addressing the aftermath of one of the defining moments of her 13 years in power: her 2015 decision to open Germany's doors to more than a million refugees.

The Berlin summit, attended by 12 leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, is designed to showcase the continent as a stable destination for German investment.