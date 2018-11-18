Three people wounded in two separate shootings in Gauteng
Three people were wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Gauteng on Saturday, paramedics said.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said a man and a woman had been wounded in a shooting incident on the corners of Solomon Mahlangu and Bronkhorstspruit road in Silverton, Pretoria, on Saturday afternoon.
“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 3.30pm, they found another medical service treating a man in the back of the ambulance. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and foot. He was found to be in a serious condition.
"Paramedics also found a woman who had sustained moderate injuries. ER24, as well as the other medical service on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care," Van Huyssteen said.
In the second incident, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm in a shooting incident at a shop in Trichardts Road in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening, she said.
“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 6pm, they were led to where a man was seated in the shop. Paramedics treated and stabilised the man on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.
“The police were on both scenes for further investigations,” Van Huyssteen added.