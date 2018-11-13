Grave situation as bodies pile up at KZN state mortuary

“Families are here, desperate, and crying. They are supposed to have buried over the weekend, and they have not. The people of South Africa will judge for themselves…what kind of people these are.

"I am here to add my weight to contribute towards making sure that families will be able to bury their loved ones, starting from tomorrow and the weekend. We want to make sure that families that need to bury their loved ones do," he said.

Dhlomo has instructed the department's legal division to urgently obtain an interdict to force workers out of the premises or return to work as normal.

But the Public and Allied Workers Union of South Africa in KZN, which represents some of the aggrieved workers, said the go-slow was expected to spread to other mortuaries in the province on Wednesday.