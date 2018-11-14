Poverty drove taxi queen Thembi Magubane to industry

From selling atchaar and living in a shack, a 45-year-old woman is now a proud owner of nine taxis and a leader in one of the biggest taxi associations in Gauteng.

Thembi Magubane from Springs in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, said her financial struggles pushed her to the male-dominated industry which she has conquered through prayer.

She said it all began when she was 16 years old after giving birth to her first born.

"I was from a less-privileged family, so I started with one bucket walking to the streets selling atchaar to be able to provide for the innocent person I had brought into the world," she said.

"In 2009, I saved up enough, so I bought a bakkie that enabled me to grow my small business."

Magubane said she bought her first taxi in 2010 and continued to save hard until she bought her mother a four-room house.

From there on, she was blessed to add a new taxi each year, and now owns nine.

"I wanted to get out of poverty and my determination got me where I am today. I can now help others with food parcels, new clothes and transport, [things] I never had while growing up, and I feel that children must have the best."