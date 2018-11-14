Five arrested, cop hurt, exams delayed at Mpumalanga varsity
Three students and two trade union members were arrested after violent clashes with police at the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) on Tuesday.
UMP dean of students Paul Mamiza confirmed that exams were disrupted on Tuesday but said calm was restored on campus by Wednesday.
"It’s quiet, as in not much activity happening. Very, very few students went to the exam venues and it was impossible to continue the exams. Others did not turn up. We got reports there was some intimidation."
This is what's happening at UM (University of Mpumalanga)..— Will you marry me? ?? ?? (@IamThatMJ) November 14, 2018
The university doesn't take us pupil seriously.. They refuse to give workers the salary increase they demanding.. pic.twitter.com/p2g9OFo6n1
The student representative council (SRC) said on Tuesday: "Today we have witnessed brutality from the hands of the police and Fidelity security personnel … This is an act that inflicts more trauma and depression upon the stress we are in already."
The SRC said it had asked students to stay away from exam centres.
"This is not because we do not care … The need to consider writing examinations should not even resonate in our minds. As the SRC we stand against the continuation of the examinations. Supporting our comrades is what is fundamental.
"In addition to that the SRC would like to inform students that we have been communicating with both Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union) leaders and management to speed up the process so that the situation is normalised for exams to continue."
Nehawu blamed the higher education department for the violence.
The trade union had previously handed a memorandum to a representative of higher education minister Naledi Pandor. They complained about alleged maladministration and corruption and gave the department two days to respond.
"To date, no reply ... has come forth. Instead, we observed a high level of arrogance from the management as it elected to run to the labour court ... and lied to the court that our march was illegal and obtained an interim interdict in the process."
University management said on Tuesday in a letter to staff and students: "Examinations that have been missed as a result of the protests will be rescheduled at the end of the current examination period. Students will be provided with an updated examination schedule in the next few days."
The five arrested people appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for public violence.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a police officer had been injured on Tuesday when protesters pelted police with stones.
"Rubber bullets had to be fired to subdue the crowd and it was then that the member was repeatedly struck with stones on his upper body.”