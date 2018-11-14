Five arrested, cop hurt, exams delayed at Mpumalanga varsity

Three students and two trade union members were arrested after violent clashes with police at the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) on Tuesday.

UMP dean of students Paul Mamiza confirmed that exams were disrupted on Tuesday but said calm was restored on campus by Wednesday.

"It’s quiet, as in not much activity happening. Very, very few students went to the exam venues and it was impossible to continue the exams. Others did not turn up. We got reports there was some intimidation."