'Let's not play silly games': How Hannah's killer confessed

He laughed during fellow accused Eben van Niekerk’s testimony on Tuesday. But his chuckles turned to tears on Wednesday when he admitted “sexing” Hannah Cornelius on May 27 and claimed he did not want to do it.

After 12 days of witness testimony‚ including the gut-wrenching and emotional account of Hannah’s friend from Stellenbosch University‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ state prosecutor advocate Lenro Badenhorst drew out Parsons’ confession as though he was performing an exorcism.

“Let’s not play these silly games here Mr Parsons‚” he said. “You went to town that night in order to cause trouble. Your intention was to rob people. Am I right?”

“That’s correct‚” said Parsons‚ who had previously claimed he went into Stellenbosch from his Cloetesville home to withdraw money from an ATM.

During his testimony‚ Parsons tried to deflect all the blame for what happened to Marsh and Cornelius‚ and attempted to convince Judge Rosheni Allie that Cornelius had given permission for himself‚ Vernon Witbooi and Van Niekerk to have sex with her.

“All the people who came here to testify and give evidence against you‚ why did you put them through all of this? Why didn’t you plead guilty from the beginning?” said Badenhorst.

Parsons replied: “On that moment I didn’t want to plead guilty because the court didn’t find me guilty yet. I was afraid that the other accused were going to pin everything on me.”