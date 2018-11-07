Hawks ramp up probe into VBS Mutual Bank looting spree

The Hawks told parliament's finance committee on Wednesday that statements from at least 65 potential witnesses had been obtained as part of its investigation into the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

And the National Prosecuting Authority told MPs that it was considering racketeering charges against those implicated in the financial scandal that saw the collapse of the pro-poor financial institution.

Hawks chief Advocate Godfrey Lebeya was part of a team of law enforcement agencies‚ including the NPA and the SA Reserve Bank‚ who presented a progress report on their criminal investigation into the R1.9 billion looting spree by bank executives and politically-connected individuals.

Lebeya said preliminary witness statements had been obtained from 65 individuals familiar with how "The Great Bank Heist" took place and this did not include any of the 53 politicians and executives and other associates implicated in advocate Terry Motau's report.

"The statements from the individuals that we ourselves have taken [are] 65‚" said Lebeya.