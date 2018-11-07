EFF leader Julius Malema and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen dug in their heels and refused to withdraw inflammatory and unparliamentary statements they made in the National Assembly during President Cyril Ramaphosa question and answer session on Tuesday.

The two senior MPs got off lightly‚ though‚ as chairperson Thoko Didiza threw both out of the House very late on Wednesday after their refusal to withdraw their statements. But a number of other MPs who were involved in the scuffle that broke out following their remarks – including Agang SA’s Andries Tlouamma and EFF’s Nazier Paulsen - will have to appear before the parliamentary disciplinary committee.

Announcing her ruling‚ Didiza found Steenhuisen’s reference to Malema and another EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as “VBS looters” to be unparliamentary.

“It’s always unparliamentary to insinuate another member is acting dishonorably whether directly or by implication‚” said Didiza.