Parents from Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School have rallied behind its first black teacher who was constructively dismissed‚ claiming that the alleged racism that forced her out was just the tip of the iceberg.

The group of parents‚ calling themselves Parents for Change‚ said: “There are numerous unspoken issues of racism‚ discrimination and humiliation at the school. The principal‚ school management team and the school governing body have chosen to turn a blind eye.”

They were responding to reports that the school‚ one of the leading public schools in Cape Town‚ discriminated against Nozipho Mthembu.

The 26-year-old‚ who was the first black class teacher at the school‚ went to the CCMA demanding compensation following consistently unpleasant treatment.

She alleged that not only did the school single her out for a “mentorship programme” which left her more traumatised than supported‚ its principal Di Berry and school governing body (SGB) chairman Gavin Downward gave her an ultimatum to resign or face disciplinary action that would ruin “ruin her reputation”. The school told her that parents questioned her competency.

Parents for Change‚ who have organised themselves to fight against apparent racism at the school‚ expressed outrage at Mthembu’s dismissal being turned into a political football.

They criticised Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schfer’s handling of the incident‚ saying on Monday that “it is driven by a political imperative‚ rather than addressing the real issues of creating schools where all children can belong and enjoy equal opportunity“.

“It is not entirely clear whether Schfer is not fully informed‚ or whether she is being selective in what she chooses to know. As a group of concerned parents‚ we have attempted to solicit the intervention of the Western Cape Education Department.