'Late for golf'‚ man clocks 218km/h on N3 - Guess what he was driving.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he drove 218km/h on the N3 southbound between the Geldenhuys interchange and the Rand Airport turnoff in Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said on Monday the man was traveling in a white Porsche Boxster.

He was caught around 6:10am by the EMPD high-speed unit.

"The arrested driver claimed that he was late for a golf game‚" Kgasago said.