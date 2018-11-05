'Late for golf'‚ man clocks 218km/h on N3 - Guess what he was driving
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he drove 218km/h on the N3 southbound between the Geldenhuys interchange and the Rand Airport turnoff in Johannesburg.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said on Monday the man was traveling in a white Porsche Boxster.
He was caught around 6:10am by the EMPD high-speed unit.
"The arrested driver claimed that he was late for a golf game‚" Kgasago said.
Three other drivers were nabbed on the same freeway on Sunday.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after he clocked 177km/h in his silver Toyota sedan. He was travelling with three others and claimed they were late for a study group session in Vereeniging.
A 42-year-old man was caught going at 175km/h in his blue Alfa Romeo while a 23-year-old man drove 168km/h in a silver Mini Cooper.
All four speedsters were detained at Germiston police station on charges of reckless and negligent driving‚ but later released after each posted bail of R1‚000. They are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon.