Turbulent start to debate on fate of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

The council will also debate allegations of misconduct against city manager Johann Mettler as well as the appointment of an acting city manager.

Mettler is currently on precautionary suspension. Despite announcing he would attend Friday's meeting Mettler did not turn up.

The acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi said in a letter to his attorney that the 30 days in which to investigate the claims against him only came into effect after an investigator was appointed.

She wrote that Bobani appointed an investigator on October 4 and the 30-day period thus ends on November 3 and not October 28 as Mettler believed.

Mettler’s attorney Chris Unwin responded that Nqwazi did not take into account Bobani’s notice of precautionary suspension which stated that “the investigation would be concluded within 30 days from the date (28 September 2018)”.

Unwin also raised concerns about the fact that Bobani appointed the investigator‚ saying there was a clear conflict of interest as he was the one who brought the allegations of misconduct against the city boss.

Meanwhile at Friday’s special council meeting‚ DA councillors led by Nqaba Bhanga nearly came to blows with the metro police when they demanded that a group of DA supporters be allowed into the hall.

The group arrived early at the venue carrying placards which read "Bobani‚ pay back the money".