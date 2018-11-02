South Africa

Soshanguve roads barricaded with rocks‚ burning tyres

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 November 2018 - 16:51
Residents of Soshanguve have blockaded roads.
Residents of Soshanguve have blockaded roads.
Image: TANKISO MAKHETHA

Protesters blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres near the Soshanguve police station‚ north of Pretoria‚ causing major traffic snarl-ups on Friday afternoon.

"I cannot get very close to the police station. There is about 200 people gathered here at the moment‚” police spokesperson Constable Matsobane Mabusela told SowetanLIVE.

“They tried to vandalise the police station earlier."

The situation remains tense.

The reason for the protest is yet not known.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
‘Jabba used to pay me for every show just to hype him up’ - Cassper Nyovest ...
X