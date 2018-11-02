Protesters blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres near the Soshanguve police station‚ north of Pretoria‚ causing major traffic snarl-ups on Friday afternoon.

"I cannot get very close to the police station. There is about 200 people gathered here at the moment‚” police spokesperson Constable Matsobane Mabusela told SowetanLIVE.

“They tried to vandalise the police station earlier."

The situation remains tense.