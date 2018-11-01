ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has instructed the party's provincial executive committees to stop has disbanding their lowers structures‚ in a move seen as an attempt to protect his allies in the provinces.

In a letter send to all provinces of the ANC‚ Magashule said provincial leaders should desist from disbanding their regional committee‚ arguing that doing so was counterproductive to efforts to unite the party.

His letter comes after the Eastern Cape ANC axed the regional executive committees of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Joe Gqabi and replaced them with task teams.

These regions were in the control of ANC figures known to be Magashule allies.