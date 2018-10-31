After days of speculation over the future of SABC employees‚ the broadcaster’s CEO has come out to say that the company is technically insolvent.

Speaking at a media briefing Madoda Mxakwe said: "We are technically insolvent as the SABC. We are not able to fulfill our monthly obligations … it's important to understand as an organisation‚ we are not able to fulfill our financial obligations."

Had the SABC been a private institution‚ Mxakwe said they would have been recapitalised.

Mxakwe stressed that they were engaging with different stakeholders and trying to extend their borrowing limit. "I do need to put it on record that the … commercial insolvency is indeed increasing significantly‚" he said.