Boyfriend in court for girlfriend's murder, arson
A 27-year-old man accused of killing Viwe Dalingozi by allegedly dousing her with petrol and setting her alight, has asked the court not to allow proceedings to be filmed as he wanted the deceased to have "privacy".
Mpho Thobane appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday to face murder and arson charges.
Thobane, who seemed confused during his brief appearance, had burn wounds on the left side of his face and on his hands. He appeared without legal representation. Thobane allegedly burned Dalingozi in a fit of rage after he apparently found out that she had been in contact with her ex-lover.
Magistrate Lucas van der Schyff asked Thobane whether he would be comfortable with proceedings being filmed and he said no. Thobane appeared to have been caught unawares by the question and incohenrently mumbled: “No, because I would like the deceased to have privacy.”
Magistrate Van der Schyff ruled that it would not be in the interest of justice to have the matter filmed as the accused did not have legal representation and would not be able to make an informed decision. He postponed the matter until November 5 to allow Thobane to get a lawyer.
Viwe died on Sunday from severe burn wounds after Thobane allegedly burnt her in their Johannesburg flat in the early hours of Friday morning for being in contact with her ex-boyfriend.