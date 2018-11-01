Boyfriend in court for girlfriend's murder, arson

A 27-year-old man accused of killing Viwe Dalingozi by allegedly dousing her with petrol and setting her alight, has asked the court not to allow proceedings to be filmed as he wanted the deceased to have "privacy".

Mpho Thobane appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday to face murder and arson charges.

Thobane, who seemed confused during his brief appearance, had burn wounds on the left side of his face and on his hands. He appeared without legal representation. Thobane allegedly burned Dalingozi in a fit of rage after he apparently found out that she had been in contact with her ex-lover.