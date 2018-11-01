'It is insensitive and atrocious at best' - HHP's family responds to Lerato Sengadi's court application
The family of late rapper Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, through their spokesperson, has accused the rapper’s ‘wife’ Lerato Sengadi of ‘grandstanding’ and acting in ‘bad taste’.
In a press statement, Nkululeko Ncana, confirmed that the family had been served with court papers stating the intention to halt the funeral by the rapper’s “wife” Lerato Sengadi.
Ncana dismissed the application, saying that the funeral arrangements were going ahead as planned.
“Currently there is nowhere where we are being instructed to not proceed with funeral arrangements and as a family where we are right now we are proceeding as such. We are still on course with laying Jabu to rest on Saturday,” he said.
He also accused Sengadi of lying in court for public sympathy.
Ncana said the Tsambos would have their say in due course: “The shameful untruths peddled with the aim soliciting sympathy from an unsuspecting public will be adequately addressed.”
He further blasted the well known publicist saying she was soiling the celebrated artist’s name.
“It is deplorable and in bad taste that rather than mourning Jabba, matters of self interest and grandstanding are elevated above all else, especially during this painful period,” he said.
The family spokesperson said though lobola processes had begun they were never concluded.
“Lerato was never welcomed by the family and, more than that, those negotiations are still pending. Lerato moved out of the house. There was intervention by the family and they just couldn’t find each other on that matter and that’s why at the point of Jabu’s death Lerato was estranged from him. She didn’t have the keys to the house for that matter,” Ncana told SowetanLIVE on Thursday afternoon.
Ncana lambasted Sengadi saying the move to interdict the family was an attempt to impugne the much loved rapper’s name.
Ncana charged that: “The desire to prevent our family from giving Jabba a dignified send-off is insensitive and atrocious at best, and at worst, the action is tantamount to an act of violence on the memory and legacy of Jabba.”
He said the family is consulting its lawyers and would take it from there.