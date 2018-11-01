'It is insensitive and atrocious at best' - HHP's family responds to Lerato Sengadi's court application

The family of late rapper Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, through their spokesperson, has accused the rapper’s ‘wife’ Lerato Sengadi of ‘grandstanding’ and acting in ‘bad taste’.

In a press statement, Nkululeko Ncana, confirmed that the family had been served with court papers stating the intention to halt the funeral by the rapper’s “wife” Lerato Sengadi.

Ncana dismissed the application, saying that the funeral arrangements were going ahead as planned.

“Currently there is nowhere where we are being instructed to not proceed with funeral arrangements and as a family where we are right now we are proceeding as such. We are still on course with laying Jabu to rest on Saturday,” he said.

He also accused Sengadi of lying in court for public sympathy.

Ncana said the Tsambos would have their say in due course: “The shameful untruths peddled with the aim soliciting sympathy from an unsuspecting public will be adequately addressed.”

He further blasted the well known publicist saying she was soiling the celebrated artist’s name.