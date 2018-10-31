The Durban and North Coast SPCA said that the owner of the animal‚ who was the only witness to the incident‚ had since changed her story‚ that there was no medical evidence of trauma and that the cat had to be put down because of neglect.

"Our chief veterinarian carried out a thorough examination and could find absolutely no evidence to support the owner’s allegations that the cat had been raped‚" the organisation said.

In the statement posted on its official Facebook page‚ the SPCA said its owner told its inspector that she had only seen the cat in her neighbour's room and that "he had placed the cat on his lap."

The owner also told SPCA that she no longer wanted the feline.

On Friday private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) released photographs and a video on its Facebook page‚ claiming that a man had been arrested after he was caught having sex with a cat.

The cat's owner had told security officers that her elderly male neighbour had raped her pet cat.