Nafiz Modack's bail application postponed

"This is a clear prejudice on the accused. A bail hearing is urgent. The state knew about this case since January 22nd. The investigating officer had more than enough time to get the state 's house in order‚" Rudolph argued.

After the matter was stood down for the state to ascertain what was happening and whether someone from the DPP's office would be coming to court to do the bail application‚ Makhuvela told the court that he had contacted the SPP and reiterated that he should not do the application.

"I am junior to handle the matter and I am acting on instructions. If I don't follow my senior's instructions‚ I will be charged with insubordination‚" Makhuvela said.

The court ruled that the bail application be postponed to Monday for a prosecutor from the SPP's office to do it.

Modack and Cronje appeared calm as they stood in the dock. They occasionally turned around to look at the gallery. They were escorted back to the police cells by heavily armed members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The pair‚ along with others‚ are already facing nine charges in Cape Town for allegedly extorting the Grand Cafe in Green Point and intimidating the complainants.