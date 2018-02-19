Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack appears in court
Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Modack and Jacques Cronje are facing charges of extortion and intimidation related to The Grand strip club in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg.
Cronje is allegedly pivotal to a syndicate that "intimidates" club owners into accepting protection from their security group.
The pair appeared in court under heavy police guard‚ with their hands and feet chained. Their case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.
Modack's lawyer‚ Johannes Eksteen‚ told the court that his client is Muslim and that he has not had food since his incarceration as the Johannesburg prison has refused to allow his family to bring him Halaal food.
"Prison officials told him that they got instructions to not allow him to get food from family and friends. In terms of the constitution‚ that is totally inhumane‚" Eksteen said.
Magistrate Gideon Schnetler told him to take the matter up with prison officials.
Cronje's lawyer‚ Rooshdeen Rudolph‚ informed the court that the investigating officer in the case has not provided the defence with a copy of the warrant of arrest and his affidavit.
"The defence is entitled to a copy of the warrant."
Modack and Cronje‚ along with others‚ are already facing nine charges in Cape Town for allegedly extorting the Grand Cafe in Green Point and intimidating the complainants.
An affidavit by the investigating officer in the case made by The Grand was handed in to court by the state as evidence to support their opposition to bail.
The Grand manager had opened a case after being threatened.
"Both Modack and Cronje sent threatening SMSes‚ indicating that they will burn down the establishment and that there will be fireworks at the Grand‚" reads the affidavit.