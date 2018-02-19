Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack appears in court

Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Modack and Jacques Cronje are facing charges of extortion and intimidation related to The Grand strip club in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg.

Cronje is allegedly pivotal to a syndicate that "intimidates" club owners into accepting protection from their security group.

The pair appeared in court under heavy police guard‚ with their hands and feet chained. Their case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

Modack's lawyer‚ Johannes Eksteen‚ told the court that his client is Muslim and that he has not had food since his incarceration as the Johannesburg prison has refused to allow his family to bring him Halaal food.