Two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers will appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday after allegedly taking a motorist to withdraw money from an ATM for a bribe.

The male and female officers are charged with kidnapping‚ robbery‚ extortion‚ corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They were arrested at the TMPD offices in Lyttelton on Monday.

“One of the suspects is believed to be a new recruit who completed training last year‚” said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.