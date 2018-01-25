Two police officers allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit drugs and transporting them from Swaziland to South Africa were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokeswoman Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Macdonald Masilela‚ 32‚ and Sibusiso Shabangu‚ 41 were arrested in a pre-dawn operation following an extended investigation which began in 2016

The men were arrested by the Mpumalanga Hawks with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit at Jeppes Reef‚ a town a few kilometres from the Swaziland border.

During their arrests at their homes‚ Masilela was found in possession of an unlicensed rifle and ammunition.