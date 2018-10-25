A 30-year-old man has been arrested after five people burnt to death inside a house in the Ikhwezi township in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“The bodies of five people (four males and one female)‚ aged between 20 to 33 years were discovered by police forensics at the crime scene. Another male was rushed to hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition‚” the police said in a statement.

According to the police‚ a quarrel ensued between two suspects and the deceased during on Tuesday.

“Police followed all possible leads and managed to arrest one male suspect aged 30 and he is due to appear at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ facing a charge of arson and murder.”

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect to contact Detective Captain Titi on 078 356 1167.