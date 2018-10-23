Suspect in Westbury woman's murder claims identity compromised

Three men accused of murdering a 45-year-old Westbury, Johannesburg woman had their bail application postponed.

The three suspects, aged 18, 21, and 32, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where they face charges of murder for allegedly shooting and killing Heather Peterson.

Peterson was hit by a bullet in her back, allegedly during shootout between the three accused.

Magistrate Shumani Oriel Vele postponed their matter until November 14 because the 32-year-old suspect was yet to undergo an identity parade. The accused had his identity parade cancelled on Saturday after claiming that his lawyer lodged a complaint because his identity had been compromised.