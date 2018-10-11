Police have applauded the prison sentence meted out to a 23-year-old mother for neglecting her one-year-old child.

"Neighbours contacted the police and the mother was apprehended at a tavern early morning on December 27 2017‚” said police spokesperson Xoli Mbele. During her arrest she also assaulted a police officer‚ said Mbele.

The child was taken to a place of safety. “We would like to thank the community for being our eyes and ears in the fight against child abuse‚” said Mbele.

This is the second recent case involving a mother being served a jail term by the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Earlier this week‚ Mbele said a sentence of five years' imprisonment had been handed down against a 26-year-old woman who beat her child with a broomstick and a beer crate in Newclare‚ Johannesburg.