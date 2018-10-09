Missing child found dead, family blame 'slow' police

The family of a four-year-old girl who was found dead a day after she went missing, believe they could have found her alive had the police responded sooner.

Bokamoso Malihlohonolo Tsotetsi went missing from her home in Duduza on the East Rand on Friday.

Her mother Dipuo Tsotetsi said she last saw her around 12pm before she fell asleep.

"She had earlier asked me for water and I gave it to her. She later came to my room while I laid on the bed. She said 'mama', and I replied by saying 'what is it?' She stood next to the bed and later left the room, that was the last time I saw her," she said.

Tsotetsi said she woke up about an hour later and Bokamoso was nowhere to be found.

"Together with a few neighbours, we looked for her everywhere until we went to Duduza police station at about 9pm. If she is not in our yard, she is at the neighbour's house, she never goes too far."

Tsotetsi said when they arrived at the police station, a policeman told her to come back with the child's photo the next day.

"If a child goes missing, the police normally drive around making the announcement on a loud speaker. We asked him if he can't get someone to do that and he said the people would be available the next day. He had no sense of urgency. It felt like he was not willing to help us find my child.