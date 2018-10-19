Msimanga dumps move to take Mosola report to special council

However, this is in sharp contrast to what Msimanga said last month where he said as soon as the report was received, it would be tabled before a special council sitting.

Msimanga's office yesterday downplayed the about-turn saying that the mayor had made a "mistake" by committing to a special council.

"When the mayor said that, he didn't have the calendar in front of him... there's no need to call a special council as there's council taking place this month," Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said the mayor "does make mistakes" too.

The much-awaited report was expected to lift the lid on the role allegedly played by Mosola in the awarding of the contract to Glad Africa without following council procurement procedures.

The controversial contract, which sees Glad Africa providing project management on all Tshwane capital expenditure projects for three years, almost led to the collapse of the multi-party coalition government in the capital.

Firstly, Msimanga called a special council sitting in August, tabling a report which recommended Mosola's suspension for his role in the Glad Africa deal, sparking an angry walkout by the EFF accusing the DA of hounding the city manager out of office.

This saw the EFF tabling an urgent motion of no confidence against Msimanga.

Although the motion was subsequently dismissed by speaker Katlego Mathebe, it apparently softened Msimanga's approach towards Mosola.