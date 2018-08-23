Suspended city boss a colourful character
Moeketsi Mosola, the Tshwane municipal manager who is suspended for alleged tender irregularities worth R12-billion, is a well-travelled man.
This week, reports emerged that Mosola and Free State businessman Sinki Leshabane were behind a R40-million bid to purchase cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic.
Mosola is reported to be the majority shareholder in the company bidding for the football club.
Mosola, accused of flouting the city's supply chain management policy after the awarding of a three-year tender to an engineering company called GladAfrica, holds a BA in Neuroscience Psychology from Obedin College and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Houston, both in the US.
He is also a former political director at Agang SA tasked with the formation of the party's political leadership team at national, provincial and regional levels.
Before joining Agang SA in 2013, Mosola spent eight years at the South African Tourism, three years as chief operations officer and then five years as acting CEO of Brand SA.
Prior to that, he was the chief director of tourism development with the environmental affairs and tourism department.
Mosola is an expert in brand management and communication in tourism hospitality and sports management, with experience spanning 20 years in both industries, according to his biography on the City of Tshwane official page.
"From 2001 to 2004, he was chief operations officer of SA Tourism, brand development strategy and business plan. He joined SA Tourism as CEO in 2004 and the tourism and passenger transport division of Imperial Holdings as chief executive in 2009," it states.
He has held senior posts in provincial and national government and was responsible for marketing key trans-frontier investment opportunities such as the Lubombo Spatial Development Initiative.