Suspended city boss a colourful character

Moeketsi Mosola, the Tshwane municipal manager who is suspended for alleged tender irregularities worth R12-billion, is a well-travelled man.

This week, reports emerged that Mosola and Free State businessman Sinki Leshabane were behind a R40-million bid to purchase cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mosola is reported to be the majority shareholder in the company bidding for the football club.

Mosola, accused of flouting the city's supply chain management policy after the awarding of a three-year tender to an engineering company called GladAfrica, holds a BA in Neuroscience Psychology from Obedin College and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Houston, both in the US.

He is also a former political director at Agang SA tasked with the formation of the party's political leadership team at national, provincial and regional levels.