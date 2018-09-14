Embattled Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola going after the whistle-blower

Embattled Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola , who’s being investigated for an alleged dodgy R12bn contract – is taking on the official who lifted the lid on possible irregularities in the awarding of the lucrative contract.

Sowetan has learnt that Mosola has launched an investigation against Jannie Jacobs, who sought an external legal opinion on the contract, awarded to engineering firm, GladAfrica.

The legal opinion is central to an ongoing investigation the city has launched against Mosola this week, with its preliminary report expected in a month’s time.

Jacobs, the legal advisor of the city’s executive acquisition committee which Mosola dissolved, is facing a probe allegedly for seeking the legal opinion which landed Mosola in hot water.

When asked about the investigation into Jacobs, Mosola said: “In so far as ongoing internal investigations, it is not in the character of the City of Tshwane to comment on internal processes or investigations.”

He said the City of Tshwane’s internal processes were strictly being followed and all staff members’ rights were protected and deemed innocent until proven otherwise.

Mosola , who enjoys support from the Economic Freedom Fighters, faced a possible suspension, however, he survived when council changed tune and resolved on Tuesday that the probe against him happen while he remained in office.

His powers were, however, slightly clipped, when council ordered his deputy and the city’s chief operations officer, James Murphy, to appoint the firm to investigate him.

Insiders have now raised concerns about the investigation ending up as a “sham” as witnesses were not expected to come forward while Mosola remained in office.

“Mosola has already started with Janine, he’s going after officials one by one... this is intimidation, it’s like racism, something intangible to prove,” an insider said.

Mosola told Sowetan yesterday that the city was in a process of revising its supply chain management policy “to align with legally prescribed committee as dictated to by the Municipal Finance Management Act regulations”.

He said laws empowered him to establish “only three” supply chain management committees, namely bid specification, bid evaluationand bid adjudication committees.

Mosola didn’t however respond to questions about him allegedly harassing those that have raised concerns about the GladAfrica contract.